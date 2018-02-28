CebuPac to fly to Melbourne starting Aug

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific will launch direct flights between Manila and Melbourne, Australia starting August 14, 2018 and stage a seat sale from February 27 to March 3 to promote its latest route.

The special promo fare is P2,199, valid for travel from August 14 to October 31, 2018. After the seat sale, flight tickets to Melbourne may be availed of starting at P9,539.

“The launch of our service between Melbourne and Manila will give travelers from Australia seamless connections to other destinations in the Philippines at year-round low fares. This will enable Filipinos living in the Melbourne area to visit their families more often, and encourage more Australian tourists to spend their holidays in the Philippines,” Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog said in a statement.

“More importantly, we hope to strengthen trade between the Philippines and Australia through more cargo capacity on direct flights that are more affordable. This will benefit importers and exporters, as well as retailers bringing products to both countries,” she added.

Cebu Pacific is the only Philippine carrier that operates direct flights to Australia.

According to Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely, the new route will increase the number of Australian tourists to the Philippines.

“The opening of the Manila-Melbourne route is a testament to growing trade and people-to-people links.

Melbourne is a great city to explore and increased flights will also bring more Australian tourists to the Philippines. This will also be welcome news to a quarter of a million Filipinos who now call Australia home, and the more than 10,000 students who travel there each year,” Gorely said.

Cebu Pacific is set to operate the Manila-Melbourne route thrice per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.