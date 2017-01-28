CebuPac increases flights to Siargao

LOW-COST airline Cebu Pacific, through its wholly owned subsidiary Cebgo, will increase flight frequencies from Cebu to Siargao, dubbed as the country’s surfing capital, starting February 1.

“Siargao is a success story for the airline, and a true example of how inter-island accessibility can lead to development, tourism and business opportunities. CEB first launched flights to Siargao back in 2009. In a span of eight years, it has increased flight frequencies from only twice weekly to as much as fourteen times weekly today,” Alexander Lao, Cebgo president and CEO, said in a statement on Friday.

Starting February 1, there will be 12 weekly flights between Cebu and Siargao. From April 2017 onwards, guests can book up to twice daily Cebu-Siargao flights.

CEB’s Cebu hub recently launched direct flights to Ormoc, Roxas and Calbayog.

Overall, it operates direct flights to 25 domestic destinations and five international destinations from Cebu.