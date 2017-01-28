Saturday, January 28, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»CebuPac increases flights to Siargao

    CebuPac increases flights to Siargao

    0
    By on Companies

    LOW-COST airline Cebu Pacific, through its wholly owned subsidiary Cebgo, will increase flight frequencies from Cebu to Siargao, dubbed as the country’s surfing capital, starting February 1.

    “Siargao is a success story for the airline, and a true example of how inter-island accessibility can lead to development, tourism and business opportunities. CEB first launched flights to Siargao back in 2009. In a span of eight years, it has increased flight frequencies from only twice weekly to as much as fourteen times weekly today,” Alexander Lao, Cebgo president and CEO, said in a statement on Friday.

    Starting February 1, there will be 12 weekly flights between Cebu and Siargao. From April 2017 onwards, guests can book up to twice daily Cebu-Siargao flights.

    CEB’s Cebu hub recently launched direct flights to Ormoc, Roxas and Calbayog.

    Overall, it operates direct flights to 25 domestic destinations and five international destinations from Cebu.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply