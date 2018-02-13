CebuPac to launch flights to Batanes

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific will start commercial air services between Manila and Batanes on March 25, 2018.

Cebu Pacific, through its subsidiary Cebgo, will operate a once per day flight from March 25 until October 27, 2018. The flight departs from NAIA Terminal 4 in Manila at 6:20 a.m., and the return trip from Basco will depart at 9:15 a.m.

An introductory all-in seat sale is being offered from February 12 to 13, 2018 or until seats last.

The special introductory fare was set at P2,699 for a travel period from March 25 to May 31, 2018. For travelers who will visit Batanes from June 1 to October 27, 2018, the all-in introductory seat sale fare was set at P2,399. The year-round fare from Manila to Basco will go as low as P4,241.

According to Cebu Pacific, the Batanes flight is a result of the airline’s social media survey, asking netizens which local destinations they want Cebu Pacific to fly to next.

“Batanes emerged as the most requested destination among netizens on social media, aside from being ready for commercial aviation and tourism,” the airline said in a statement.

Other top choices were Daet, Mati, Bantayan Island, San Vicente and Siquijor.

“The top picks were then assessed in terms of readiness for commercial flight, with criteria that included airport infrastructure, safety and security processes, and passenger facilities,” Cebu Pacific said.