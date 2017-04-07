CebuPac launches Clark to Boracay, Palawan flights

RESIDENTS from Central and Northern Luzon can soon fly to Boracay and Palawan without having to travel to Metro Manila after low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced the opening of flights to these two destinations from Clark International Airport (CRK).

Starting May 15, 2017, CEB’s wholly owned subsidiary Cebgo will be flying daily between Clark and Caticlan and three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) between Clark and Busuanga.

“We believe that by opening these new routes, we are enabling more residents from Central and even North Luzon to travel to Palawan and Boracay—two of the world’s best islands, without having to make the trip to Metro Manila to catch their flights,” Cebgo President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lao said in a statement on Thursday.

Cebgo will also begin flying between Cebu and Busuanga three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) on May 15, while a four-times weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday) between Cebu and Cotabato will commence starting May 16.

“With a direct Cebu-Busuanga route, the islands of Coron and Culion are easier to get to. Aside from boosting domestic tourism, our new routes will also enhance trade and investment as we also make available our cargo services,” Lao said.

The four flights will be launched with an introductory all-in seat sale of P599 from April 6 to April 9, or until seats last. The travel period is from May 15 to November 30.

Aside from Cebu and Clark, CEB also operates flights out of four other hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Davao, Kalibo, and Iloilo.

The airline’s network covers over 100 routes and 66 destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.