CebuPac now accepts American Express for flight booking

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific has partnered with American Express, allowing its cardholders to book and buy flight tickets using their Amex cards.

Amex is a global card issuer under American Express in 160 markets in the world. In the Philippines, Amex cards are issued by BDO Unibank.

“Our partnership with American Express enables CEB to offer simplified and efficient business-to-business solutions for corporate payments,” CEB Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog said in a statement on Friday.

Aside from Amex, CEB accepts over-the-counter payments through branches of 7-Eleven convenience stores and Cebuana Lhuillier outlets nationwide.

Existing CEB payment centers, Robinsons Department Stores and SM Department stores also accept payments for online bookings made on the CEB website.

CEB currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 29 international destinations across Asia, Australia, Middle East and USA.