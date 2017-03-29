CebuPac taps Air France to service A320 fleet

PHILIPPINE low-cost airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) inked a pact with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance for component support of its Airbus A320 fleet.

In a statement on Tuesday, CEB said the contract covers a fleet of over 40 Airbus A320s, and encompasses full component support and solutions such as repairs and local pool access to maximize aircraft availability, for both its A320s and its future A321neos.

CEB currently has a fleet of 59 aircraft, comprised of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320ceo, seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and four ATR 72-600 aircraft.

“We are extremely proud to number Cebu Pacific Air among our clients, and support the development of one of the most successful low-cost carriers in this fast-growing market,” said Fabrice Defrance, Senior Vice President Commercial at AFI KLM E&M.

The said agreement is the first component support contract in the Philippines by AFI KLM E&M.

However, the engineering and maintenance company said it expects a sharp rise in the number of A320 support contracts, especially in Asia, given its expertise especially in the A320ceo and A320neo arena.

Meanwhile, CEB said that it will increase its fleet to 85 by the year 2021. It expects delivery of 45 brand-new aircraft as part of its fleet renewal program.