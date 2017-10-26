Cecile Licad to play Chopin in CCP concert

World-renowned multi-awarded pianist Cecile Licad plays Chopin in the Key of C tonight at the CCP Main Theater in celebration of luxury retailer Rustan’s 65th anniversary meant to raise funds for the construction of San Pablo Apostol Parish Church in Tondo, Manila.

The concert, which starts at 8 p.m., reunites Licad with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of former music director and principal conductor Olivier Ochanine. The opening number is PPO’s rendition of Genoveva’s “Overture.”

Chopin’s timeless classics “Concerto No.1 in E Minor” and “Concerto No. 2 in C Minor” will be brought to life through Licad’s moving notes.

In an exclusive luncheon tendered for the world-class Filipino talent by Rustan’s Zenaida Tantoco on Tuesday at the Old Manila Restaurant of The Manila Peninsula, Licad shared anecdotes of her career since she was 12. She actually debuted as a soloist with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra when she was seven. At 19, she became one of the youngest musicians to receive the prestigious Leventritt Gold Medal.

She was previously featured five times in Rustan’s anniversary presentations.

“I’m so greatly honored to be part of Rustan’s 65th anniversary. After traveling the world and performing on different stages before different audiences, it feels good to be home and to play for my fellow Filipinos. I hope to movie, delight and inspire all those who come and listen,” she said. She enplaned from New York early Tuesday morning and expressed amazement.

“Cecile Licad Chopin in the Key of C” is one of two fundraising musical events Rustan’s is staging for the benefit of the Church in Tondo which is under the stewardship of Italian priest, Fr. Carlo Bittante of the Canossian Sons of Charity.

ARLO CUSTODIO