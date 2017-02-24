Celeb sports fest set for anti-drug advocacy

A new program called “Duterte Against Drugs” will use the power of the sports and entertainment in the fight against drugs, with its first activity slated on March 2 at the Strike Gymnasium of the new Bacoor Government Center (BGC), in Bacoor, Cavite.

A volleyball exhbition has been organized to feature celebrities Glydel Mercado, Isabel Granda, and Ynez Veneracion, among others.

The event will also be attended by Departent of Interior Local Government’s (DILG) Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing 3rd and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Secretary Benjamin Reyes.

Mounted by Bacoor, Cavite Representative and one of DAD’s board of trustees Strike Revilla, he said of the endeavor, “Let’s support our President Rodrigo Duterte’s fight against drugs and illegal activities. I want every father like me in this city to be aware and prepared on how to protect their kids and loved ones against any form illegalities.”