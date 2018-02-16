Celebrate with Lunar New Year delicacies, cantonese cuisine, and exquisite abalone at Lung Hin

Marco Polo takes the celebration of the Lunar New Year sky high with three special offerings at its 44th floor restaurant, Lung Hin.

A quick elevator ride transports you to a Hong Kong-reminiscent hideaway where Cantonese cusine takes centerstage.

Lung Hin is home for more discerning diners. It has been recognized as one of the outstanding Chinese restaurants outside the mainland by the 16th China Hotel Industry Golden Horse Awards Gala. Under the helm of Chinese Executive Chef Lai Cheuk Kou, a 36-year veteran of hotels and restaurants in China and Hong Kong, Lung Hin parades a new selection of authentic Cantonese dishes along with classics.

The new menu features dishes with a twist: Baked Prawns with Cheese and Avocado, Peking Duck with Osmanthus Flower Jelly on Potato Chip, and Chilled Dragon Fruits with Mango Mix. Authentic offerings have also been added to the line: Mini Buddha Jump Over the Wall Soup, and Braised Japanese Sea Cucumber with Canadian Wild Rice.

A highlight of the new menu—available only until the end of February—is the lavish and luxurious experience of exquisite abalone, the star of special occasions due to its limited supply. Lung Hin offers a choice of Braised Whole Australian Abalone with Supreme Soy Sauce, Braised Whole South African Dried Abalone with Supreme Oyster Sauce, or Braised South African Abalone with Hong Kong Dried Sausage and Waxed Meat Fried Rice.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, special glutinous rice cakes are also on hand, including the Double Happiness Koi Nian Gao, and the Traditional Round Nian Gao—traditional delicacies to enjoy, and share with family and friends.

The old Lung Hin favorites still remain: Steamed Garoupa with Cordyceps Flower in Supreme Soy Sauce, Three-Flavored Prawns, Steamed Live Lobster with Garlic, Crispy Roast Suckling Pig, Savory Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef, Crispy Avocado Roll with Goose Liver, Deep Fried Hong Kong Pigeon, and Signature Salt-Baked Chicken; as do the Steamed Shrimp and Steamed Scallop dumplings.