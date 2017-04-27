Celebrate summer with mango salsa

GET your summer off to a healthy and delicious start with the ultimate summer snack—Mango Salsa! Mango’s bright flavor and natural sweetness make it the perfect foundation for a versatile fruit salsa that can be paired with other summertime favorites or enjoyed solo as a refreshing snack.

Evolution of salsa

Originating from the Spanish word for “sauce,” salsa first exploded on the American food scene in the 1980s. Available raw or cooked, mild or hot, and in a rainbow of colors, there is something for every palate.

With trends and seasonality in mind, chefs and home cooks began experimenting with creative ingredients. In recent years, exotic chili peppers and smoky flavors like chipotle found their way into the mix as Americans’ love for spicy foods continues to heat up.

Today, salsa is one of the favorite condiments. Salsa frequently tops must-have lists for picnics and game-watching parties.

The best thing about salsa is that the possibilities are endless! Enjoy thousands of flavor combinations using fruits, vegetables, chili peppers, citrus, beans and herbs. They’re also super easy to throw together. Just toss all the ingredients in a bowl to create a sensory explosion.

The sweet taste of summer

Add sunshine to every day by introducing notes of sweet and tangy mango to your family’s favorite meals. Mango Salsa is a great summer staple because it’s a nutritious, creative way to bring more flavor to your life and an added serving of fruits and vegetables.

Mango nutrition

At 100 calories per cup, mangos pack a nutritional punch, making it a perfect snack anytime of day. This superfruit contains over 20 essential vitamins and nutrients, and each serving of mango is also fat-free, sodium-free and cholesterol-free.

Tomato, chive and mango salsa

Mango and tomato may sound like an unlikely combination, but you will not believe how well these fruits complement each other. This quick and easy recipe combines fresh chives and spicy oregano with the brightness of mango and lemon to create a scrumptious and colorful salsa. Pile it high on burgers, tacos, chicken sausage or grilled fish, too—each ½-cup serving has only 31 calories!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh mango, diced

1½ cups ripe tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon fresh oregano leaves, minced

¼ teaspoon sea salt

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir. Serve or cover and refrigerate until needed.

Nutritional analysis per serving (½ cup salsa):

Calories: 31; Protein: 1 g; Carbohydrates: 7 g; Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 121 mg; Potassium: 191 mg; Fiber: 1 g

Discover more tips and recipes at www.mango.org.

