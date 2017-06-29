CELEBRATING 90

Chopard

To coincide with the historic Mille Miglia, which turns 90 this year, Chopard has issued a 90-piece Mille Miglia Classic XL 90th Anniversary Limited Edition. Nestled in a rose gold case, this sporty and elegant collector’s model pays tribute to the spirit of this vintage race. The tribute extends far beyond mere design inspiration as the timepiece is the most exclusive watch of the Mille Miglia collection. Its gleaming bodywork is a generous yet perfectly proportioned 46 mm-diameter, 13 mm-thick rose gold case. The softness of its polished bezel and the precision of its virile curves demonstrate the extreme care devoted to the most discriminating of details.

