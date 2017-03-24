Celebrating a milestone

Quezon 3rd District Representative Danilo Suarez recently gathered his dearest family and friends at the plush Main Lounge of the Manila Polo Club in Makati for a fun and inspiring revelry as he celebrated his birthday with his loving wife Aleta Suarez and their children and grandchildren.

Fr. Faller, healing priest from Lucban of Kamay ni Jesus, celebrated a solemn mass and led the heartwarming prayers for Congressman Suarez and his family and guests. A bountiful spread of the most sumptuous dishes followed which was immensely enjoyed by an interesting mix of attendees.

Sultry singer-recording artist Angeline Quinto and Macho Guapito Rico J. Puno serenaded the lawmaker. Suarez himself performed on guitar together with the Spellbound Band.

Sharing the special day were closest friends from Quezon and other politicians in this celebration of life, love and friendship.

More than just a birthday party, the event was a perfect moment to celebrate Congressman Danilo Suarez’s success in life as a father, friend and a genius leader.

To Congressman Danny, may you continue to share your blessings with those who have lesser in life.