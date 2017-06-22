CELEBRATING AN ICON

Audemars Piguet

Think exceptional chronograph wristwatches with creatively designed dials, think Audemars Piguet, the unique hand behind these masterpieces for well over 80 years.

This year, the Royal Oak Chronograph celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a new range of chronographs that hark back to the looks first introduced in 2008. All seven models in the new series feature an unusual two-tone dial design with several fresh, yet subtle details: chronographed counters of increased size that expand at nine o’clock and three o’clock, shorter, but the wider hour markers, additional luminescent coating for better readability of the hours and new typeset and transfers. The data window, meanwhile, has been relocated between the four and five o’clock positions.

These design details are showcased in a wide combination of finishes, highlighted by four versions in pink gold, which are available on a matching pink gold bracelet or an alligator strap and with a choice of brown or blue “Grand Tapisserie” dials.

The steel versions of the watch also come with a choice of Grande Tapisserie dials in black, silver or blue and are fitted with stainless steel bracelets.

Audemars Piguet timepieces are available at Lucerne, 2nd floor, Main Wing, Shangri-La Plaza.