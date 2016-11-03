Celebrating craftsmanship and artistry

One of the world’s highest-quality sophisticated spirits, Patrón tequila, and the ultimate symbol of French luxury, Lalique – have come together to introduce a first-of-its-kind exclusive collaboration now known as “PatrónenLalique: Serie 1.”

“PatrónenLalique: Serie 1” is a limited-edition crystal decanter handmade by Lalique’s master artisans. The design of this exquisite bottle was inspired by Mexico’s indigenous Weber Blue Agave plant, from which tequila is produced.

The meticulous detail of the amber crystal bottle stopper is perfectly shaped to represent the heart of the agave, the piña. The decanter showcases Lalique’s signature technique of contrasting clear and frosted crystal finishes to showcase its perfect detail and enhance the unique amber color of the tequila.

With only 500 units available globally, the Tantocos of Rustan’s proudly welcomed this work of art into its family, with an exclusive viewing party for its loyal patrons.

Those present at the upscale gathering were Regional Director of Marketing and Commercial Strategy for Asia Pacific of The Patron Spirits International AG Milton Alatorre, Vice President for Asia Pacific of The Patron Spirits International AG Vicente Santos, Lalique Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Oceania Daniel Ong, Rustan’s Vice President for Home Merchandising MarilenTantoco, Rustan’s Patriarch and Chairman Emeritus Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco Sr., and Rustan Commercial Corporation Chairman and CEO Zenaida Tantoco to commemorate this special collaboration.

Joining them were Honorary Consul of Angola Helen Ong, Mexico’s Ambassador to the Philippines Julio Camarena Villaseñor, and French Embassy Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Yves Zoberman.