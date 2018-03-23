Celebrating Earth Hour with sustainable efforts

Small actions can help the planet at large. Earth Hour will take place tonight and as the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, it hopes to inspire millions of people to take action for the planet and nature.

With that, Conrad Manila will join the campaign and celebrate Earth Hour 2018 with a series of activities. The hotel has been taking action locally to conserve energy and help raise awareness of climate change, joining a global initiative that is open to Hilton’s more than 4,900 properties across 104 countries and territories.

Guests and team members, to be led by Hotel General Manager Laurent Boisdron, will celebrate Earth Hour with a symbolic formation of an expansive candlelit “60” at the Hotel Poolside; staying true to the annual switching off of lights. While gathered at the candle-lit formation, Boisdron and other hotel executives will lead a commitment ceremony with hotel staff and guests, symbolically engaging the next-generation of earth savers.

Checked-in guests will be invited to actively participate during the hour to switch off their room lights in a unified effort to show commitment. The Hotel’s back-of-house facilities will observe the one-hour lights-off initiative.

Aside from being able to conserve a significant amount of energy consumption during Earth Hour, the hotel’s dining outlets will also initiate an effort in making it an interactive experience for diners. Brasserie on 3, their all-day dining outlet known for its open kitchen and live action stations, will feature farm-to-table organic and sustainable dishes. The famed China Blue by Jereme Leung will offer guests a special four-course set menu. Special cocktail mixes complemented by a live acoustic performance will take center stage at the C-Lounge.