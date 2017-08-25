Celebrating Japanese culture and arts

Mall-goers were recently able to “Discover Japan” through a celebration of its culture and arts.

A joint partnership between the Sinag Arts Foundation and SM, the festival celebrates the many years of friendship between the Philippines and Japan through an art exhibition, food exhibit, cultural performances, and workshops at S Maison in Conrad Manila.

The six-day celebration included the exhibition of art works by Manila-based Japanese artist, Atsuko Yamagata, who comes from Sapporo, Hokkaido. Her artworks mainly use ink and bond, as well as handmade paper of pineapple or banana fiber, coming back and forth between accident and intention to create organic forms.

The exhibition also highlights the Awareness of Light: Handbook and Archives of Technical Theater in the Philippines, a book by Naomi “Shoko” Matsumoto, which documents the Asian way, specifically Japanese, the viewpoint and attitude to the discipline of lighting design. The book also presents information about the full craft of theater-making.

The festival also included demonstrations of traditional Japanese crafts: Furoshiki or the Japanese way of gift wrapping – by Yoshiko Kitada; Origami making by Mariko Okeda, and the art of Ikebana Flower by Marc Tomas of Ikebana International Manila.