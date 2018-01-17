Celebrating the legacy of David Bowie

This last week marked both the birth and the passing of legendary vanguard David Bowie, born January 8, 1947 and died January 10, 2016. During his lifetime, Bowie made a great impact on culture as a musician, artist, fashion icon, and so much more.

To celebrate the life of one of the greatest creative forces the world has known, Spotify shares with The Manila Times insight for Bowie fans everywhere with the following pieces of trivia.

It is no surprise that Bowie’s massive influence continues to live on today, as he remains an inspiring and powerful presence in pop culture. In the Philippines, the most streamed Bowie song is “Heroes”—followed by “Space Oddity” and “Starman.”

Meanwhile, the city with the highest number of Bowie streams is Parañaque. And interestingly enough, the provincial city of Angeles, Pampanga comes in at second, followed by Mandaluyong.

Now available on the music streaming site is the “This Is David Bowie” playlist, which carries the following hits: “Heroes,” “Space Oddity,” “Starman,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Under Pressure,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Life On Mars?,” “Let’s Dance,” “Modern Love,” and “Let’s Dance.”