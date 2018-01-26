Celebrating passion and determination

A friend and a colleague in the communication industry is indeed a testimony of a person with passion, gratitude and determination. Roni Merk definitely deserves all the love from her friends and associates.

Merk had a thanksgiving event held at the famed City State Tower Hotel in Manila hosted by her friend Edgard Cabangon and his family.

Known as a family of singers, the Merks—which includes The Philippines’ Prince of Jazz Richard Merk and kids Ron and Manna—entertained guests with their soulful voices. Other guest artists that headlined the event include George Sarakinis, Angel De Jesus, Janis Cagara, Millet Abrenica., Judith Banal and Emcy Corteza.

Along the thanksgiving party is the soft launch of Roni Merk’s “In the Heart of Business” program which airs in Cabangon’s DWIZ 882 radio station every Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays with co-host Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Golden awardee Marou Sarne, Senator Cynthia Villar and Communication Specialists Bong Osorio and Mike Villareal.

Many of those who are familiar with Merk know that she is from the banking sector, a consultant of financial companies. Her business acumen precedes her with her network, business people far and wide. She graduated from Mary Knoll College and got the highest honor such as Mother Mary Joseph Award for Academic Excellence, and Social and Community Involvement. She also had stints in Bank of the Philippine Islands, Cultural Center of the Philippines, National Media Production Center, Philippine Dealing System, and Manila International Film Center and was the President of Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines and the International Association of Business Communication. She studied in Sophia University and Royal Academy in London but still remains humble, hardworking and generous.

In the Heart of Business on air and in live streaming have regular reports from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Stock Exchange, Insurance Companies and Entrepreneurs.

In her thanksgiving celebration, Merk expressed her gratefulness to God, friends and associates especially whenever her health was compromised. She kept the faith and to date, seizing moments and creating memories. She remains to be productive and creative.

Throughout the event, those who were present can immediately feel love and happiness in the ambience. Cheers to life, Roni. We love you!