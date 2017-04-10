Celebrating success with growing Team Suzuki PH family

In celebration of its recent successes and to jumpstart yet another eventful year, pioneer compact car manufacturer Suzuki Philippines gathered together the Team Suzuki Philippines (TSP) last March 25 to show its gratitude to its pool of loyal customers and welcome the new members of its growing Car Club family.

Backed by the unwavering support of its Car Club partners, Suzuki Philippines successfully organized and participated in events that contributed to the company’s continuing growth over the years.

The inauguration of several new dealerships in different key cities across the country in the past year helped further strengthen the company’s foothold in the Philippine market. The company has also successfully marked product launches to address the needs of both the consumer and business markets and has boosted its brand-building efforts across different digital platforms.

Team Suzuki Philippines also joined the 6th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), proudly showcasing customized Suzuki vehicles. It had a major participation at the biennial AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 held at the Philippine Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan through an iconic Car Club Parade.

With more than 3,000 active Team Suzuki Philippines Car Club members, a total of 170 key representatives and officers were invited to celebrate the continued expansion of the TSP family with the announcement of two new additions, namely the Team Ciaz Philippines and the Suzuki Jimny 4×4 Club Philippines.

The Team Ciaz Philippines underscores Suzuki’s recently launched subcompact sedan, which exudes elegance and a distinct sporty feel with its redefined interiors. It is sure to catch the attention of Filipinos seeking out-of-the-box experiences.

The Suzuki Jimny 4×4 Club Philippines showcases Suzuki classic. The Suzuki Jimny is best known for its rugged look and durability, which over the years have continued to appeal to the adventurous Filipino.

General Manager of Suzuki Philippines for Automobile Shuzo Hoshikura extended his gratitude to TSP for their unwavering support. “The recent years have definitely been a good ride with you. Thank you for sharing our passion for the brands we have worked so hard for. I have been fortunate to witness how you have trusted and cared for our Suzuki vehicles over the years. More than customers, you have become our partners in bringing the Philippine market the quality products and services it deserves,” he shared.

“To our newcomers – Team Ciaz Philippines and Suzuki Jimny 4×4 Club Philippines – we could not be any more delighted to welcome you to this growing family. May this be the beginning of a thriving relationship and a fruitful journey toward our dream of enhancing every Filipino’s driving experience,” he continued.

Established in 2015, the Team Suzuki Philippines is a non-profit organization convened to foster camaraderie and support. The group now comprises eight car clubs — Team Alto Pilipinas, Team Celerio Philippines, Swift 1.2 Philippines, Team Swift Philippines, Team APV Philippines, Club Ertiga Philippines and Vitara Club of the Philippines, and the newly accredited members Team Ciaz Philippines and Suzuki Jimny Club Philippines.

For more information about Suzuki Philippines and its automobiles, please visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/, like it on www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH and https://twitter.com/SuzukiAutoPH, and follow on Instagram at @suzukiautoph.