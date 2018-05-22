Celebrating victory over kidney disease

Doctors had suspected since 2012 that 30-year-old Reinell Garcia from Sta. Rosa, Laguna had kidney disease, but they gave him no cause for worry since his condition appeared to be stable and was not deteriorating.

“Mahilig po kasi ako sa seasoning, tulad ng sawsawan tuwing kumakain. Tapos hindi pa po ako palainum ng tubig,” said Reinell, who was then a sales clerk in a big shopping mall.

But he began feeling something wrong beginning in September 2015, when he had an extreme headache and felt he was going to pass out. Their office clinic did not make much of it and simply prescribed paracetamol for the headache.

But the symptoms continued to get worse. At one time, his blood pressure shot up to 200/100 and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he began undergoing a series of medical tests to find out what was wrong with him.

End-stage renal disease

The test results showed he had increased creatinine, which caused an edema, prompting his family to put him through an emergency hemodialysis on September 23, 2015.

He was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease caused by chronic glomerulonephritis, or damage to the part of the kidney, called glomeruli, that filters bloods. It is also called nephritis or nephrotic syndrome.

Chronic glomerulonephritis is one among of two types of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that deve­lops silently over the years and can lead to complete kidney failure. It is the third leading CKD and accounts for about 10 percent of all dialysis patients.

Some cases can be treated by medication, with some hemodia­lysis, but it did not work for Reinell and his creatinine continued to increase, reaching 1,100 in 2016 from the normal range of 0.7 to 1.2 milligrams per deciliter despite having regular dialysis.

But a sonogram revealed that the medication and dialysis was not improving Reinell’s condition and he also had stomach issues, anemia and weak bones. The doctors said his kidneys were failing and he needed a transplant.

Reality of a transplant

But like all organ transplants, the procedure is delicate in itself and is accompanied by many difficult challenges. Everyone has two kidneys and they can live a healthy, normal life with just one, but it’s not easy finding a donor.

And even if a donor is found, there’s always the risk that the receiver’s body may reject the donated organ.

Aside from the difficulty of finding a donor, the procedure itself usually costs between P1.5 million to 2 million, an amount Reinell could not afford.

Even in the availability of a donor and have the money for the transplant, patients need to be placed under medication for the rest of their lives, in addition to the many lifestyle and dietary restrictions.

“It was very hard to accept when I found out. I cried big time,” Reinell said, recalling how he felt when he was told about the diagnosis. “My world suddenly turned upside down. I even questioned God why it had to be me?”

Miracles do happen

When Reinell’s 18-year-old cousin Russel found out about his favorite cousin’s condition, it devastated him.

“Ayaw ko siyang nahihirapan,” Russel said. “Naawa rin po ako kina auntie [referring to Reinell’s mom Rizalina and her husband Ranel].”

“Gusto ko po bumalik sa dati si Kuya Reinell. Mahal ko po sila. Pamilya ko na po sila. Gusto ko pa pong mabuhay si Kuya Reinell. Gusto ko po siyang gumaling at mabigyan siya ng second life,” he added.

Russel decided to donate one of his kidneys and tests showed they were a perfect match.

Reinell’s parents Rizalina, 52 and Ranel, 51, also solved how to pay for the expensive procedure by applying for the Z-Package of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

According to PhilHealth, the Z Benefit package is offered to members for health conditions that involve prolonged hospitalization and very expensive treatments.

To accept or reject

Now the only issue remaining was the surgery itself and the complications that may arise.

Both Reinell and Russel had attended seminars, so they will understand the risks of the procedure, they both had to restrict their diet and underwent workups to ensure they remain healthy before they undergo the transplant.

On December 5, 2017, Russel’s right kidney was transplanted to Reinell. The surgery took six hours, but it really went well. Now they had to wait if Reinell’s body will accept the transplanted organ. Happily, there was no rejection.

“Sobra po akong thankful dahil dinugtungan niya yung buhay ko sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay niya ng isang kidney niya sa akin,” Reinell said of his cousin Russel.

“Binigyan niya po ako ng second life. Hindi niya po ako pinaba­yaan,” he added. “I will never be able to repay him, but I will be forever be grateful to him.”

Both are recovering from the transplant that was done at the National Kidney Transplant Institute in Quezon City, but they have been told that they should be able to live normal lives like those of people their age.

A new life

But Reinell’s fight continues because, for the rest of his life, he’ll have to take medication to help prevent his body from rejecting Russell’s kidney. And the medicine is not cheap.

The Garcia family found a solution in the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), which has a program for hemodialysis and immunosuppressants, such as Prograf (tacrolimus) and Myfortic (mycophenolic acid), to stop his body from rejecting the transplanted kidney.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the agency purposely strengthened their assistance to people stricken by kidney disease because of the growing number of Filipinos afflicted with CKD.

“Sa PCSO sobra po kaming nagpapasalamat dahil napakalaking tulong po ang naibibigay sa akin, sa pagbibigay po nila ng gamot monthly na kinakailangan ko para sa aking kidney transplant,” Reinell said.

“Kaya nagpapasalamat ang buong pamilya namin dahil nandiyan ang PCSO na handang tumulong sa mga tulad kong kidney transplant patient na habang buhay ang gamutan,” he added.

Reinell said his condition has taught him to value life and vowed never to take his cousin Russel’s sacrifice for granted.

“I’ll take care of my new kidney,” he said. “That’s my way of honoring my donor. I would like to tell my fellow patients, who underwent kidney transplant, please don’t take your kidney for granted. Take your medications on time and follow your doctor.”

