Celebrating the most wonderful time of the year

There is no holiday that is met with more joy and love than Christmas, especially in the Philippines where the season officially starts months before the actual day.

This 2016 is no different and, just like in the past, traditions continue in celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

One of these traditions belong to premier luxury retailer Rustan’s, which has always welcomed the Yuletide season with a grand unveiling of its iconic windows along Ayala Avenue.

While the display of majestic and fanciful Christmas decors interspersed with fashion has always been present, the recent event is Rustan’s first time to do a grand reveal of such, which made its annual Christmas affair even more meaningful this 2016.

The celebration was led by the Tantoco family members including CEO Zenaida Tantoco, President Donnie Tantoco, SSI Group President Anton Huang, VP for Merchandising Home Division Marilen Tantoco, Member of the Board Maritess Tantoco Enriquez, Marketing Communications Head Dina Tantoco, VP for Store Planning and Expansion Michael Huang, Senior Buyer for Men’s Division Paolo Lobregat, and Administration Manager Paolo Tantoco.

The art of gifting

Alongside Rustan’s window unveiling and annual Christmas affair is the retailer’s reveal of gift recommendations from no less than the wonderful people behind Rustan’s, individuals who all possess an exceptional eye when it comes to thoughtful gifts.

The father of Rustan’s and a man renowned for his exceptional taste, Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco Sr. chooses an array of timeless pieces—from a handsome Piaget watch, to light casual shirts by Ascot Chang, which are sure to delight all men who appreciate clean, classic styles.

Paolo Tantoco and Anton Huang offer their own elegant selections that appeal to the younger male market with striking shoes from Harry’s of London, and wonderful fashion pieces from Adolfo Dominguez, Faconnable and more.

For the CEO’s Picks, Zenaida Tantoco chooses a promising selection of feminine yet stunning pieces such as the Damiani Icon Ring and Loewe Flamingo Bag in red for the glamorous, empowered executive. And for her home, nothing is as luxurious as the masterpieces from Lalique and Lladro.

Marilen Tantoco, on the other hand, lends her keen sense of style in choosing dazzling pieces for the ladies in one’s life. She recommends luxurious Natori ensembles perfect for the everyday and exquisite tea sets by Bernardaud. For the ladies with more eclectic tastes, Maritess Tantoco Enriquez recommends unique pieces that are statements in themselves such as the ZIIO Bracelets, Fendi bagcharms and an array of fashion-forward heels by Christian Louboutin.

Fashionable young ladies, on the other hand, will be inspired by the stylish picks of Camille and Nicole Tantoco, which reflect a more trendy and contemporary take to style. Nicole chooses clean, crisp looks from one of the newest brands Ricardo Preto and complementing accessories by Longchamp and Fendi. Camille goes for a more flirty touch with relaxed, feminine dresses by Darling London and Catwalk Junkie. She spruces this up with MAC beauty essentials and Shashi accessories.

As an added treat, the premier luxury retailer will give shoppers a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City in US, France or LegoLand® Malaysia Resort for every P3,000 single receipt purchase. Visit Rustan’s at Ayala Center Makati, Shangri-la Plaza, Alabang Town Center, Gateway Mall Araneta Center and Ayala Center Cebu for mechanics.