Celebrating World Bread Day in the metro

Robinsons Supermarket gives everyone more reasons to buy their favorite bread, cupcake, and other baked treats as it kicked off the month-long celebration of World Bread Day at Robinsons Place Antipolo with “Great Deals at 5.”

For the whole month of October, shoppers can get premium items of the day for only P5 whenever they buy P175 worth of any bread or cupcake. Proceeds of the promo will be donated to World Vision.

Supermarket shoppers can also get instant P5 savings on different sets of selected items weekly or enjoy five percent discount on selected Healthy You, Robinsons Supersavers, and Baker John bread products. Robinsons Rewards Card members can also earn additional five points when they buy participating products.

To launch this promo, Robinsons Supermarket recently held a bake-off contest among its bakery concessionaires to showcase their resourcefulness and creativity. The creations were sampled and judged by lucky supermarket shoppers.

The creations will also be available for purchase at weekend selling booths at the bakery section of Robinsons Supermarket Galleria until today, Robinsons Supermarket Eastwood from October 20 to 22 and Robinsons Supermarket Magnolia from October 27 to 29.