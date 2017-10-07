Celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month kicks off with ‘Dayaw’

Philippine indigenous peoples and their diverse and colorful cultures take the spotlight the whole month of October with the nation celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Month.

Spearheading the celebration is the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), led by its chairman, National Artist Virgilio Almario, executive director Rico Pableo, Jr., and deputy executive director Marichu Tellano with its annual “Dayaw: Philippine Indigenous Peoples’ Festival.”

This year’s festival will take place from October 8 to 10, at the Rizal Park in Manila, and other areas of Metro Manila. With the theme “Weaving Cultures,” Dayaw is a flagship event of NCCA’s Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts (SCCTA), led by its head, Alphonsus Tesoro.

Meaning “to present with pride,” “to show one’s best with pride and dignity coupled with excitement” and “ to honor” in various Philippine languages, the Dayaw Festival is touted to be the biggest gathering of indigenous ethnic groups in the country, with different indigenous groups of the country joining in the celebration.

The festival presents an enriching and interesting array of activities including performances, rituals, forums, traditional cuisine demos, traditional games, arts and crafts exhibit and cultural exchanges among others.

Dayaw aims to highlight the importance and richness of indigenous cultures, to discuss issues indigenous peoples face today and facilitate interactions with other ethnic groups.

Additionally, the Dayaw has invited other ethnic groups in Asia and Australia to join the celebration including those from Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia in the advocacy for peace, highlighting traditional and local knowledge.

The international component in this year’s festival includes events in other countries such as in the United States and India. In San Francisco, California, the Hinabi Project will be held with several components including the exhibit “Weaving Peace and Dreams: Textile Arts of Mindanao.”

The project brings to the American and international public Philippine textile design and production from traditional to more contemporary times. It brings to fore narratives of our weaving communities and hopes to spur a discourse on sustainable preservation and development of our weaving tradition.