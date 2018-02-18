Celebrities add glitter to Visayan fiestas

Kapuso Cebuanos and Ilonggos experienced spectacular shows as they celebrated Sinulog and Dinagyang festivals in January with the biggest names in Philippine entertainment adding glitter to both occasions.

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid led the biggest names in showbiz that joined the colorful annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu. Joining her in the “3 Stars, 1 Heart” show on January 20 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino were Christian Bautista and pop sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose.

The ground-breaking concert series was a collaboration of GMA RTV with GMA Entertainment Content Group (ECG).

Earlier on January 19, “The One That Got Away” stars Lovi Poe and Dennis Trillo thrilled fans who trooped to the Gaisano Island Mall Mactan and The Terraces in Ayala Center Cebu in celebration of the Kapuso Mall Show and Kapuso Fiesta, respectively.

Also with the two GMA Network prime talents were “Kambal. Karibal” Miguel Tanfelix and Bianca Umali with “Sherlock Jr.” stars Ruru Madrid and Matt Evans.

The Sinulog Grand Parade was made special with the participation of the rest of the stars of The One That Got Away. Rhian Ramos, Max Collins together with Ivan Dorschner, Migo Adecer and Jason Abalos boarded the Kapuso Float on January 21.

The following week, the Kapuso Network delighted its loyal viewers in Iloilo when it celebrated the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo. Madrid bannered the Kapuso Fiesta in Robinsons Place on January 26 with his Sherlock Jr. co-stars Janine Gutierrez and Andre Paras.

On January 27, Ilonggos who flocked to the Festive Walk Megaworld experienced an early Valentine treat when the Kambal, Karibal stars Bianca treated them to a Kapuso Mall Show.

“Taste Buddies” and “All-Star Videoke” host Solenn Heussaff also participated in the Dinagyang Festival celebrations, throwing a party for the crowd gathered during her Kapuso Meet and Greet in SM City Iloilo.

Capping off the Kapuso Dinagyang activities was the Kapuso Mall Show courtesy of the stars of the upcoming “Afternoon Prime” program Contessa. Title roler Glaiza de Castro was warmly received by Ilonggos who gathered in SM City Iloilo on January 28. Joining Glaiza were her co-stars Lauren Young and Jak Roberto.