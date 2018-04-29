Celebrities, companies support Boracay cleanup

Under the umbrella group, #OneBoracay, Save Boracay, private individuals and corporate members of Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMA), Philippine Tourism and Hospitality Officers and Marketers Association (PHILTHOMA), Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), and Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) have collaborated to show solidarity with the government and all the communities and stakeholders in the country’s popular destination.

The groups conducted a Beach Front Clean Up activity on April 16, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. followed by a Job Fair at 1 p.m. held at the Paradise Garden Resort and Convention Center in Manggayad, Manoc Manoc.

“We want to show our love for Boracay and for the thousands of workers that are displaced due to the closure,” HSMA president Christine Ibarreta remarked.

“We know that this small gesture could not even make a dent, but we are willing to help and this is just one of the activities we can do to share our part to the efforts [of rehabilitation],” TCP president Jose Clemente 3rd added.

Showbiz personalities Piolo Pascual, Nadine Lustre, James Reid, Iñigo Pascual, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Giselle Sanchez, Diana Meneses, Sam YG, Toni and Slick of Boys Night Out, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez have expressed their support by ordering #One Boracay, Save Boracay t-shirts.

Part of the proceeds from the t-shirt sales goes to one of the Malay tourism cooperatives or associations.

Meanwhile, Sanitary Care Products Asia, Inc. (SCPA) Boracay has taken the initiative of joining the #SaveBoracay campaign by conducting its very own Beach Clean Up Drive.

Twelve volunteers composed of nine SCPA personnel, one merchandiser, one on-call housekeeping personnel and one intern joined the project in celebration of its fourth anniversary of the operation on the island.

In collaboration with Agape Boracay Academy Inc. and Church on the Rock, both headed by Teresa Atienza, SCPA conducted its very first cleanup drive in Bolabog Back Beach late last month.

The company also conducted a feeding program that aided children and families with delicious and nutritious meals as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

For the past four years, SCPA has shown great love to the environment and the community in terms of cleanliness and sanitation – constantly adhering to its advocacy of being The Hygienic Choice.