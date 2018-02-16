Celebrities experience newest posh coffee boutique

A new contemporary boutique becomes an all-sensory haven that highlights the wide range of coffee beans from around the world.

Occupying an expansive 140 sqm space, Nespresso delighted and excited the coffee lovers of the metro with its newly opened boutique at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell.

During its official launch, invited over 200 guests including celebrities KC Concepcion, Marc Nelson, Marie Lozano and Angel Aquino, were greeted with a red-carpet entrance and star-studded performances by world class Soprano Rachelle Gerodias and the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra. They were also treated to sumptuous fare from Chef Margarita Fores while enjoying a special coffee cocktail recipe.

Regional Head of B2C Commercial Lai Ching Kok, Asia E-Commerce Director Aurelie Batmalle, Regional Marketing Manager Eliz Tan, Regional Sales and Marketing Executive Pei Hua Koh and Regional TQM Manager Simon Gigandet graced the exciting event.

“We look forward to sharing more inspiring Nespresso coffee moments with coffee enthusiasts in Philippines in home and out of home.” shares Renaud Tinel, Nespresso-Head of Asia.

“The brand speaks of passion, premium quality and innovation, and is highly regarded globally. In the past, Filipinos could only enjoy Nespresso on their trips abroad. But now we bring your favorite coffee closer to you,” said Patrick Pesengco, Managing Director of Novateur Coffee Concepts Inc..

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition to finding its top-of-the line coffee machines and premium coffee collection, coffee drinkers can enjoy the unique Tasting Bar where they can try and taste the different coffee varieties and recipes. As Tinel puts it, “There’s a whole range of options for different preferences, moods, and tastes.”