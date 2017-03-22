Celebrities grace Abra centennial celebration

The Province of Abra mounted the biggest event so far in celebration of its Centennial Year from March 3 to 11.

The celebration kicked-off with the Tingguan Festival on March 3, followed by Luminous Fun Run and Zumba Day with Regine Tolentino on March 5.

Abreños were treated to a night of spectacular street dancing highlighted by performances of ABS-CBN’s stars headed by BoybandPH, Jerome Ponce and Maris Racal on March 6.

There was also the Mr. and Ms. Abra pageant successfully hosted by Derek Ramsey and 2013 Miss International Bea Rose Santiago with performances by Dessa and Jason Dy on March 7.

Another highlight of the centennial celebration was the staging of Katutubong Fashion show with Abel Abra fabrics designed by famous Manila designers worn by top Manila ramp models. Paulo Avelino and Sam Pinto added glamor to the event on March 8.

The Grand Day Parade with rock icon Bamboo was the main event on March 9 followed by the Pammadayaw Festival with special guest Kuh Ledesma.

Spearheading the 100th celebration of Abra was Governor Joy Bernos with the help of all municipal mayors with Rico Ancheta of Artists Concept Production as project coordinator.