Celebrities grace ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ screening

Celebrities and social media personalities—particularly those who frequent Century City Mall—trooped to catch the invitational screening of global box office hit “Avengers: Infinity War” at the Cinema Club.

Gary and Angeli Valenciano with children Gab, Paolo and Samantha led the attendees along with Cristalle Belo an husband Justin Pitt, Stephanie Zubiri and husband Jonathan Crespi, Ruffa Gutierrez and Jordan Mouyal, GP and Andi Reyes, and Jenni, Aryanna and Dylan Epperson.

Also seen at the event were Fili Nepomuceno, Em Sulit and her family, Justin Quirino, Jackie Go, Ria Prieto, Jun Sunga and Vanessa Matsunaga, Xandra Rocha-Araneta, Bubble Paraiso and Jane Kingsu.

Well-loved Avengers cosplayers joined the fun and entertained everyone, with kids and adults taking turns for photos Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider Man and Thanos.

The invitational screening is part of Century Mall’s Cinema Club series, which hosts exclusive showings of the year’s blockbuster films for mall patrons.