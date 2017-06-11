Celebrities join Independence Day celebrations around the world

Today marks the 119th Philippine Independence Day celebrations, and showbiz’ brightest stars have made time to celebrate the occasion with Filipinos around the world.

Thanks to the efforts of GMA Pinoy TV, the network’s international flagship channel, special shows have been scheduled in key cities to bring a touch of home to Filipinos everywhere.

After a successful “Pista sa Nayon: Philippine Independence Day in Vallejo, California” on June 3 at the Vallejo Waterfront in Mare Island Way, Vallejo, California, the Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera headed to Carson City, California on Saturday for another celebration organized by the Philippine Independence Day Foundation Veterans Park.

June 10 and 11 also saw Comedy Queen Aiai delas Alas and “Encantadia” heartthrob Ruru Madrid headline the 2017 Tokyo Summer Festival, organized by the Luminaries Joint Group, at the Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan.

GMA Pinoy TV will also have its presence felt in Europe as the exclusive media sponsor of the following events: the Filipino Anglo Club Manchester’s “Barrio Fiesta Manchester” on June 25; and the Birmingham Filipino-British Community Volunteers’ “Birmingham Sandwells-West Midlands Fiesta Celebrations” at the Lightwoods Park, Bearwood, West Midlands come July 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations will continue in Canada as Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado and comedian Boobay banner the biggest indoor Filipino fiesta in Ontario dubbed “Pinoy Fiesta and Tradeshow sa Toronto” on June 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The whole-day festivities, organized by the Philippine Canadian Charitable Foundation (PCCF), will showcase various performances that promote Filipino culture.

Halfway across the globe, leading man Rocco Nacino and comedian Betong Sumaya are set to perform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the “Philippine Independence Day in Jeddah” on June 30, which coincides with the Eid holiday. The event, led by the Kaagapay ng Bawat OFW group, will also mark GMA Pinoy TV’s first participation as an exclusive media sponsor in Jeddah.

The worldwide celebrations will culminate on August 13 with the “Pinoy Fiesta Unang Hirit sa Tag-init” in Vancouver to be led by leading lady Glaiza de Castro. The event, organized by the Philippine Canadian Cultural Society, is the biggest Filipino cultural festival in British Columbia, which features various aspects of the Filipino culture and history. The Vancouver City Council, in support of the Filipino community in the region, has officially proclaimed the second Sunday of August as “Filipino Fiesta Day.”