Celebrities lead exercise camp in BGC

Power couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico of the wildly popular ‘hubby vs. wifezilla’ videos took their “feud” to the Golden Fiesta Heart Healthy Camp Celebrity Edition as they led other stars and fitness enthusiasts in trying out various fitness routines at the Bonifacio Global City.

The celebrities were split into two groups—Team Solenn and Team Nico—as they engaged health buffs, competed in circuit training, and sweat it out with camp participants.

The second leg of the free-admission camp was also be graced by former Philippine Azkals player Anton del Rosario and his fiancée, fashion designer royalty Sam Richelle; Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong; Mr. World Philippines 2016 Sam Ajdani; volleyball superstar Rachel Daquis; actress Maricar de Mesa; Miss World Philippines 2015 Hillarie Parungao; model-mom Angel Jones; singer-actress Ana Roces; and model June Macasaet.

Team Nico eventually emerged as winner, but Team Solenn did not give up without a fight. The celebrities tried out various workout activities like the heart pumps, plyometric box jumps, heart skips, low hurdles, heart beats, agility ladders, elastic heart, fitness band, heart swing, kettle bells, and heart waves, battle ropes.

As early as 5 a.m., scores of young professionals who aspire to be heart-healthy trooped to the camp to interact with their celebrity fitspirations as they learned and enjoyed new fitness techniques—all for free.

Aside from joining various stations of workout activities manned by professional coaches and trainers, participants were also treated to a live cooking demo by celebrity chef and fitness buff Jose Sarasola. The chef-actor taught participants how to prepare simple but healthy recipes at home, like Lettuce Salad with Guyabano Vinaigrette, Bangus Back Fillet and Adobo Kangkong Duo, and Japanese Chicken Katsu in Curry Sauce.

“It’s not every day that we get a chance to train with our celebrity idols and fitspirations, not to mention jump-starting a new fitness regimen with them—for free,” said Carl Constantino, category marketing manager at NutriAsia.

“It is a great opportunity for you to evaluate your lifestyle and initiate positive changes, including making the right food choices,” he added.