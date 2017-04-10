Celebrities share the joy of giving back

TV personalities Bianca Umali, Paolo Contis and Sef Cadayona savored the joy of giving back on their birthdays in March.

As the newest World Vision Youth Ambassador, Bianca Umali flew all the way to Cebu and enjoyed a get-together with the child beneficiaries of the organization as they busied themselves with hand painting activities, gift giving, as well as a dance party.

“It’s nice to see them have fun and learn at the same time. I want to encourage children to read and gusto kong maranasan nila ‘yung childhood na creative through reading,” said the GMA Artist talent who gave away books to little ones.

Her fellow network artist, Contis, meanwhile considers the opportunity to help as the biggest gift he received on his natal day. He spent it with abandoned and orphaned children of Boys Town in Marikina City. Listening to their touching stories, the actor decided then and there to commit to the advocacy.

“I’ve been meaning to see my own kids, but they’re currently in Cebu so I really have to plan when to visit. In the meantime, I’m glad to have met these children, kasi parang nakalaro ko na rin ang mga anak ko,” he said.

Meanwhile, the students of Wawa National High School in Rodriguez, Rizal welcomed Meant To Be star Sef Cadayona with screams as he visited their campus. The students claimed to be avid fans of his primetime show and he expressed his gratitude for their support.

As a tradition, Cadayona celebrated his birthday by giving back, and this year donated electric fans to the school.

“Naisip ko lang na these students can focus easier if they are comfortable in class. Para rin may maibigay naman ako o may mai-contribute naman ako sa pag-aaral nila. Our weather condition can be a serious concern for the students, so I hope makatulong talaga ito,” he expressed.