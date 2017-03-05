Celebrities show grit, imagination in new talent-reality show

Eight celebrities show their grit and prove they can do anything to entertain viewers in the newest talent-reality show I Can Do That, which premieres on March 11 on ABS-CBN.

Leading “I CANdidates” include actress and jiu-jitsu enthusiast Cristine Reyes, actress and in-demand cover girl Arci Muñoz, singer-actress Sue Ramirez, and host-comedienne Pokwang, as they perform unique talents that could be hilarious, nerve-wracking, or simply extraordinary.

Also not backing down from any challenge are theater actor and TV heartthrob JC Santos, dancer-performer Gab Valenciano, comedian Wacky Kiray, and model-actor and footballer Daniel Matsunaga.

Hosted by Robi Domingo and Alex Gonzaga, “I CANdidates” perform extraordinary acts in pairs every week. The fun begins when different groups of professional performers demonstrate a variety of acts that “I CANdidates” have never done before.

The weekly winner is determined based on the combined scores culled from the scores given individually by the “ICANdidates” and the extra points granted to the winner of the audience vote.

I Can Do That was developed by Israel’s Armoza Formats, with local versions in 20 countries, including the United States, which named singer Filipino-American Nicole Scherzinger its first Greatest Entertainer.