‘Celebrity Bluff’ levels up in new season

All-original Filipino comedy game show “Celebrity Bluff” is back with funnier wholesome and exceptional entertainment for the whole family.

Hosted by award-winning comedienne and actress Eugene Domingo, it returns with seasoned game show host Edu Manzano as special bluffer.

“I am excited for the show to start again. I’m so in love with my work. I’m so inspired with making people happy, and I have accepted the fact na ‘fact na fact ‘ na my mission here in my life is to make people smile and feel good about everything,” Domingo said.

Manzano, on the other hand, said he is thrilled to work with the Kapuso comedienne since he is amazed by how she flawlessly delivers comedy in her own ways.

“Ako, personally this is a new thing for me. This is my first time to really work with Uge. Bilib ako sa kanya. Sinasabi nga nung marami sa ating mga pinakatanyag, pinakasikat na humorists or comedians, it’s hard to make people laugh than to make them cry. So, I’m looking forward to working with Ms. Eugene Domingo,” Manzano shared.

Also joining the fun every Saturday night are comedian Boobay as bluffer; and Kapuso boy band One Up with their kilig performances.

Celebrity Bluff features three pairs of celebrity contestants as they attempt to outsmart one another by answering questions to be able to advance to the jackpot round where the winning team could take home P500,000.

Under the helm of director Rico Gutierrez, the program offered back-to-back star-studded pilot episodes with Pambansang Bae Alden Richards and comedian Brod Pete as bluffers.