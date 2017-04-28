‘Celebrity Bluff’ makes a comeback sans Jose Manalo

After more than a year of absence, Celebrity Bluff, the award-winning and original game show of GMA Network, hosted by Eugene Domingo goes back on air this June.

The show started taping its pilot episode on Thursday and among its guests were Jennylyn Mercado, Sunshine Dizon, Alden Richards, as well as the top love teams of GMA.

Unfortunately, Jose Manalo, who was one of the resident cast members when Celebrity Bluff, started, is no longer part of the show.

We heard that Jose is still willing to join the show but has to work every day for Eat Bulaga. Plus he has to allot two days (including rehearsals) for Sunday PinaSaya so it is not possible for him to do Celebrity Bluff. He also tapes for Hay Bahay and does occasional shows at Zirkoh.

Joining the show as the new bluffer is Edu Manzano and according to our source, he has good chemistry with Eugene and Boobay.

Celebrity Bluff will be reloaded with more fun when it returns. Also joining the show are the good-looking members of One Up and the alumni of Starstruck.