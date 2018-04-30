Celebrity chef serves up summer recipes for kids

Still trying to figure out a fun but productive way for the kids to use their summer break? Chef Curtis Stone, head judge on cable channel Lifetime’s sizzling new show “Top Chef Jr.,” is dishing out recipes that parents and kids can try together.

Gruyere Mac and Cheese

Kick everyone’s favorite comfort food up a notch with Chef Curtis’ Mac and Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, and Bacon, an indulgent, easy-to-make casserole that’ll leave everyone asking for seconds—or thirds.

Ingredients:

• 6 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips

• 1/3 cup chopped shallots

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 3 1/2 cups whole milk, or as needed

• 11/2 cups heavy cream, or as needed

• 1 1/2 cups shredded Gruyère cheese (about 6 ounces)

• 1 1/2 cups shredded white Cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 pound penne

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus butter for the baking dish

• 2/3 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

1. Heat a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring often, for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, leaving the drippings in the saucepan. Add the shallots to the saucepan and cook, stirring often, for about 2 minutes, or until translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.

2. Reduce the heat to medium-low, whisk in the flour, and cook, whisking, for about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk and cream, then bring the sauce to a gentle simmer over medium heat and simmer, whisking often, for about 10 minutes (do not allow the sauce to boil). Reduce the heat to medium-low and gradually whisk in the Gruyère and Cheddar cheeses. Remove the pan from the heat and season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper; it will seem thin at this point.

3. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Stir in the penne and cook, stirring often to prevent it from sticking together, for about 8 minutes, or until tender but still firm to the bite. Drain well.

4. Stir the penne into the hot cheese sauce. If the sauce becomes too thick, thin it as desired with more milk or cream. Stir in the reserved bacon. Season to taste again with salt and pepper.

5. Position the broiler rack about 8 inches from the heat source and preheat the broiler. Butter a 3-quart baking dish or individual crocks. Spread the penne mixture in the baking dish.

6. In a small bowl, toss the panko, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and melted butter to mix well. Season with salt and sprinkle evenly over the penne. Broil, while watching closely, for about 2 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown. Let it stand at room temperature for 5 minutes before serving.

* * *

Salted Caramel Pots de Crème

Salted Caramel Pots De Crème may sound fancy, but these little custards are easy to assemble if there are several hands working in the kitchen. An insider tip from the chef: if you use aluminum foil to cover the baking pan of the custard cups, your pots de crème will turn out luxuriously smooth and are sure to become a household favorite.

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter

• 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

• 1 3/4 cups heavy cream

• 3/4 cup whole milk

• 6 large egg yolks

• Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for garnish

Directions:

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F. Place eight 1/2-cup (4-ounce) ovenproof cups, custard cups, or ramekins in a large baking pan.

2. In a large heavy saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the brown sugar and kosher salt. Using the tip of a small sharp knife, scrape the vanilla seeds from the bean,add to the butter mixture, and drop in the bean too. Stir for about 5 minutes, or until the mixture has the texture of thick sand and has taken on a nutty, caramel fragrance.

3. Reduce the heat to medium-low and gradually whisk in the cream. The mixture will bubble vigorously and will seize when the cream is added. Whisk for about 5 minutes, oruntil the hardened sugar bits dissolve and the mixture begins to boil. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the milk.

4. In a large bowl, stir the egg yolks to blend. Gradually whisk in the warm caramel mixture. Strain the custard through a fine-mesh sieve into a 4-cup liquid measuring cup or a bowl with a spout. Pour the custard into the cups, dividing it equally. Cover the pan with aluminum foil, leaving one corner uncovered. Place the pan in the oven and carefully pour enough hot water into the pan to come halfway up the sides of the cups, then cover the open corner with the foil. Bake the custards for about 50 minutes, or until they are just set around the edges but still jiggle slightly when the cups are gently shaken. (Be very careful of escaping steam when you uncover the pan.)

5. Remove the cups from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool, about 1 hour. Cover each cup with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 4 hours, or up to 2 days.

6. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt over each pot de crème and serve chilled.