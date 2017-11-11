Celebrity chef’s wife a no-show in hearing

THE wife of a celebrity chef did not show up for her arraignment in the case that stemmed from violation of the Bouncing Checks Law.

Michelle Katherine Lim, wife of chef Bruce Lim was set to be arraigned on Thursday at the San Juan City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 57 for violation of Batas Pambansa 22 or the Bouncing Checks Law but she failed to show up despite receiving the subpoena notifying her of the arraignment and preliminary conference.

Instead, she sent a lawyer who manifested that she was abroad and would not be back until late November.

“We are very disappointed that Lim refused to appear in today’s hearing. This is not only disrespectful to the private complainant but is also a mockery of the judicial process and the order of the court that specifically required her presence at the arraignment. Furthermore, the fact that she went abroad immediately after receiving the subpoena appears to be in bad faith. As what jurisprudence tells us, flight is an indication of guilt, and her absence speaks volume about her guilt and culpability,” Joseph Noel Estrada, the complainant’s lawyer, said.

Aside from this, Michelle Lim is also facing charges for estafa.

A businesswoman, who refused to be named, filed a complaint for estafa against Lim on October 19 at the San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office.

Based on the complaint, Lim induced the complainant to extend a loan of P20 million by using fraudulent means, particularly, the issuance of four unfunded post-dated checks.

The checks were all corporate checks of Mise En Plus Foods Inc., a corporation wherein chef Bruce Lim and his wife are the vice president and president, respectively.

All four checks bounced upon presentation; three for being “drawn against insufficient funds,” and fourth due to “account under the garnishment.”

Mise En Plus Food Inc. is a manufacturing company specializing in ready-to-eat and frozen baked products.

The court warned Michelle Lim that her failure to appear on the next hearing will be dealt with more severely. A warrant of arrest may be issued in this eventuality.