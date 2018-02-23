Celebrity hunk talks about brother’s ‘crown jewels’

Today’s “Guess Who” is set in a conversation between a young director (YD) and a celebrity hunk (CH) who was discovered by a major network from a talent search.

According to YD, he worked with CH in a remake of an iconic film shot in the northern part of the country. As such, they had to stay on location for some time so that YD and CH became friends.

Naturally, during shooting breaks, they would engage in small talk until they became quite comfortable with each other that their topics ranged from the trivial to the personal.

In one conversation, YD jokingly asked CH how big his “crown jewels” were. To YD’s surprise, the hunky actor responded, “Just fine. Regular size,’ as if he were talking about a hotdog brand he was endorsing. But even before YD—who is outwardly gay by the way—could gulp away his shock, CH suddenly talked more on the subject.

“The size of my… is nothing compared to my brother’s—his is huge, like an anaconda.”

Feeling faint, YD let the conversation go but eventually found himself working with CH’s well-endowed brother. Behaving with his questions this time, it is safe to say that YD made an effort to always look at the brother at eye-level.

* * *

Richard Gutierrez has mixed emotions over the upcoming conclusion of “La Luna Sangre” in the next two weeks. He has yet to feel separation anxiety but is certain he will miss his co-actors, directors and the rest of the production team.

“I am very thankful to have been given the chance to play the role of Sandrino, and I am also pleased that the audience appreciated my performance even as a kontrabida,” the handsome actor told Roving Eye at the thanksgiving gathering for the ABS-CBN series on Tuesday.

He recalled how he kept an open mind when he was first offered the role since it would be his first time to do so, and on his first series for the Kapamilya Network.

“In life, we have to take risks sometimes,” he mused. “And this risk I took in playing Sandrino had positive feedback, which made me very happy. It paid off, so if there’s another offer to play a kontrabida, why not? As long as the role is challenging, portraying the bad guy has expanded my horizons as an actor and I am very grateful for the wonderful opportunity.”

Richard said he is looking forward to some downtime with his family before working on his next project, especially since his wife Sarah Lahbati is set to give birth to their second child.

He is set to do a reunion movie for Star Cinema with Angel Locsin, his leading lady during their GMA Network days. As far as a new TV show concerned, Richard said La Luna Sangre will be a tough act to follow so he has to make sure that his next teleserye role should be as big, if not bigger, than Sandrino.

* * *

“May sariling mundo.” was how some photographers who covered the recent Star Awards for Movies described the tandem of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, who won Love Team of the Year award from the Philippine Movie Press Club.

During the picture taking of all the winners onstage, Joshua and Julia placed themselves toward the far left of the stage, unmindful of what was going on.

“Hindi nila pinapansin ang mga photographers. Parang hinalikan ni Julia si Joshua sa pisngi. Tila sila naghaharutan sila kahit maraming tao,” shared one photog, who wanted to kick himself for missing to snap the kiss.

“Tatlong beses pa man din yung kiss!” he added.

Ahh, young love.