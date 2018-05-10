Celebrity mom’s ‘misplaced’ humility

The mom of an upcoming star (US) is has just been nicknamed “emote queen” (EQ) by the production team of her daughter’s show. Because US is one of the leads in the show, she has been given space in the tent of the female cast.

Rather than appreciate a more comfortable space, EQ always refuses to bring US there, and say, “Hindi kami dapat diyan. Hindi naman kami sikat.”

So where does US end up staying while she waits for her turn on the set “because she’s not popular?” EQ of a mom makes her in the tent of—hold your breath—the male stars!

Soon enough, the real reason why EQ chose the men’s tent for US came out.

“Kunsintidora si Mama kaya pala emote queen!”