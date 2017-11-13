Celebs banner Sun Life CyclePH cast

Triathlon campaigners Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca and Matteo Guidicelli take time out from their hectic schedules to lead the big cast of celebrities vying in the Sun Life CyclePH on Saturday at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The troika, along with fellow sporting celebs Gretchen Ho, Iñigo Pascual, Marco Gallo and Kisses Delavin, Ysabel Ortega, Ivan Carapiet, Alex Diaz and host Piolo Pascual will see action in the premier 40-km race firing off at Bonifacio Global City to Kalayaan Flyover toward Roxas Boulevard then back again to BGC, going through the course in two loops.

The 40-km event is one of the seven categories lined up in the Sun Life CyclePH, the first of the SunPiology Duo, a fun run/cycling fund-raiser founded by Pascual also staged to raise funds for the underprivileged kids under Pascual’s Hebreo Foundation.

Fans will also get the chance to ride with their chosen Star Magic artists, including three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen, through the Bid2Bike. For details and mechanics of the Bid2Bike, visit www.sunpiology.com/bid2bike/.

Bidding starts at P500 until all slots are filled. A maximum bid of P4,000 can also be made for a sure slot in the event backed by title sponsor Sun Life. Winning bidders will get to bike out with their chosen stars in 20km or 40 km races and have their jerseys signed and photo taken.

Around 1,500 beginners and enthusiasts aged two to 65 years old are joining the Sun Life CyclePH held in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by the BGC, DOT, Powerade, Rudy Project, F2P, 2GO, Ford, Trek, Cetaphil, Sanicare, Alaska, Alcoplus, Cignal and the Philippine Star.

Other categories are the Tricycle Ride (for 2-5 year-olds), Kids’ Ride (for 6-15 years-old), 20km (for 10 years old-and-above), Family Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds with adult companion), Solo Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds), Short Distance Ride (20-km for 10 and above). All participants will receive a finishers medal.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life Resolution Run will be held on January 20, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.