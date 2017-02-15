Celebs bid farewell to beloved designer

Tinsel town’s red carpet events will never be the same again with Pepsi Herrera, designer to the stars, gone too soon. The fashion designer died on February 10. He was 56.

Herrera’s business partner Edwin Tan confirmed the news on Friday night as he asked for prayers for the late designer. While Tan did not specify Herrera’s cause of death, se­veral reports and social media posts suggested he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

His remains were cremated Friday and laid to rest on February 12 at Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City.

Dressing the likes of A-list celebrities like Regine Velasquez, Zsazsa Padilla and Kris Aquino, as well as younger stylistas in Kim Chiu, Janella Salvador and Kathryn Bernardo, an outpouring of grief and tributes for Herrera flooded social media this week.

On Instagram, Chui [@chinitaprincess] posted a collage of designs Herrera made for her, with the caption: “To one of the nicest, down to earth, easy to work with and humble designer/friend I know. Ang dami na natin pinagdaan and I will really really miss you.”

The actress added a lengthier post and said, “I was shocked the moment I got the call, ayaw ko muna maniwala kasi alam ko may dinner pa tayo this week… Thank you Pepsi for everything, thank you for all kindness, the friendship and for all the help… Love you!! May you rest in peace with our Creator.”

Velasquez, known as Asia’s Songbird, also posted some of Herrera’s bespoke gowns on Instagram [@reginevalcasid], and wrote, “Today is a sad day. We will miss you.”

Another Pepsi Herrera muse Coleen Garcia wrote lengthy tribute for the late designer, revealing that he was supposed to design her wedding gown when she weds fiancé Billy Crawford.

“It has barely sunk in yet. It’s so hard to believe that you’re gone. You were supposed to make my wedding dress. My heart is shattered,” Garcia wrote on her account [@coleengarcia].

She continued, “You have always been such a great, pleasant person, and I will forever appreciate the effort you put into supporting me from the very start, and creating beautiful gowns for me, from the first Star Magic Ball to the last—when you excitedly told me that you wanted that year’s dress to be the hardest one you’ve ever done! I pray that everyone who knew you will continue to remember you as the talented, kind-hearted person you were.”

Named Roger Herrera in real life, the designer was an alumna of Sto. Tomas University and International School Manila. Besides dressing celebrities for special occasions, the annual Star Magic Ball his most prominent runway, Herrera is also a favorite designer for brides. Together with Tan, Herrera was behind the label Adorata Weddings+.