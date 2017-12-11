Celebs choose Marawi this Christmas

GUESS WHO? Popular actor drops half-a-million nightly at casinos

The big showbiz Christmas parties started last week with GMA Network’s traditional gathering in Quezon City. Fun as it was, many guests noticed there were no major stars presents at the usually glittering event.

Previously, the network’s biggest stars, including seasonal TV host/actor Senator Manny Pacquiao Manny Pacquiao, would grace the party even for a quick appearance to greet everyone a Merry Christmas.

No offense meant but the brightest star to have showed up at the Korean-themed media party was Andrea Torres. The rest were new and younger stars and, given the “Jagiya” set-up, the network’s “imports” from the fellow-Asean nation, Alexander Lee and Andy Ryu, also had their moment on stage.

“Baka mas pinili nilang mag-focus sa Marawi City this year,” a fellow scribe who hoped for the usual star-studded Kapuso night could only guess.

Not a bad thing if you think about it in the end.

* * *

GUESS WHO? Just how much cash should a casino player bring each time he tries his luck, say, on the slot machine?

Is half a million pesos more than enough or too much?

A Vignettes source singles out this popular actor (PA) who—in his almost nightly visit at a high-end casino in the southern part of Metro Manila—brings such an amount.

“Manalo, matalo. You won’t believe it, pero kalahating milyon ang dala-dala niya. He doesn’t mind losing every centavo of it today, dahil meron siyang ganung puhunan the following night. He must have found a bottomless well of money, but I wonder where he’s getting all that.”

The PA is frequently in between jobs showbiz has to offer.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko, he has no thriving business on the side. Marami siyang pera, ha?” our baffled source says.