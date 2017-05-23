More celebs condemn blast at Ariana’s concert

After Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry’s heartfelt messages for the blast victims during Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena, UK, more celebrities offered their condolences and expressed condemnation via social media.

Miley Cyrus, Grande’s good friend, shared her photo with the singer on her Instagram account @mileycyrus and captioned it: “Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be a part of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much hope and peace your way! This must end! No more war. No more innocent lives taken.”

Singers Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, also sent their sentiments to the victims via Twitter.

“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives. Praying for everyone and all #arianators [moniker for Grande’s fans],” posted @ddlovato.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester,” @selenagomez wrote.

Former One Direction member and now solo artist Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) expressed his emotions over the terror attack in his country: “I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H.”

From young artists to icons, showbiz celebrities from around the globe united in expressing their sympathy and sadness over the shocking turn of events.

“I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected,” tweeted 18-year-old singer Shawn Mendes.

“My prayers go out to people of Manchester…had special times there from youth & beyond,” 71-year-old Cher recalled.

Meanwhile, other stars strongly condemned the terror attack.

Bruno Mars, via Twitter account @BrunoMars, said: “No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.”

English actor Sam Claflin seconded, “My thoughts are with Manchester… Come on now – what is happening to this world? This can’t be the new normal.”

The “Breakfree” pop star is set to go on her “Dangerous Woman World Tour” in Manila on August 21.