Celebs get ‘cheesy’ as iconic snacks join forces

Former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup-Lee (Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up) and husband Lloyd Lee, real life couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero, dance floor queen Regine Tolentino and up and coming actress Stephanie Sol led throngs of snackers in a one of a kind snack party.

Held at Glorietta Activity Center in Makati, Taters Cheetos Snack Fest saw two decades-old purveyors of American snacks join forces.

Cheetos is a household name in cheese snacks while Taters is the authority on cinema snacks in the country since 1994. This tie-up gave birth to a selection of “Cheetofied” snacks—pop corn, chips and hotdogs infused with Cheetos—that are now available to cinemagoers.

Aside from sampling snacks, the celebrities also got to enjoy the activities in the event.