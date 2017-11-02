Celebs go all-out for Halloween

The spookiest time of the year came and went so quickly, but as usual, international and local stars have brought their A-game for Halloween. Whether dressing up for parties or trick-or-treating with their kids, these celebrities—appearing as superheroes, movie characters or infamous personalities—surely had a field day.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suiting up as Clark Kent/Superman as he reported for work at the House of Commons kept the Internet abuzz. Netizens then had more chance to see the resemblance of the prime minister to the superhero as he, First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their brood—eldest child Xavier dressed up as werewolf, eight-year-old daughter Ella-Grace as Wonder Woman and youngest Skye from the Canadian cartoon “Paw Patrol”—headed the trick-or-treat activity in Ottawa.

In the US, supermodel Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash, which has been happening for 17 years now, gathered Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.

Dubbed as the “Queen of Halloween” for her outrageous costumes, Klum did not disappoint this year when she dressed up as Michael Jackson from the iconic Thriller video. Adding flair to the costume, the former Victoria’s Secret angel danced an elaborate routine while doing her grand entrace.

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among the favorites as they recreated Michael Jackson and Madonna during the Academy Awards event in 1991.

Moreover, pop singer Lady Gaga donned Edward Scissorhands, a character made popular by actor Johnny Depp while Neil Patrick Harris and his family embraced carnival-themed costumes—the Clown, Ringmaster, Strong Man, and Bearded Lady.

Not to be outdone are Filipino celebrities who also decided to have fun dressing up a “It’s Showtime” hosts Billy Crawford and Vhong Navarro were unrecognizable in their costumes Pennywise the Clown from the movie “It” and The Joker from “Batman” respectively.

X-Men is the theme of power couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre who wore costumes of Gambit and Rogue during their vacation in Tokyo, Japan.

Comedian Vice Ganda turns into Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace complete with her supermodels.

Vicky Belo and Hayden Kho decided to grant the wish of their daughter Scarlet Snow and become Crayola Crayons.

Finally, the Dantes Family—Dindong, Marian and daughter Zia—raised the bar for transforming into DC characters Batman, Batgirl, and Catwoman. The family playfully called their team, Dantes League.