Celebs spice up Powerman Asian tilt

Local celebrities take time out from their busy schedules to compete on a tougher stage – the Powerman Philippines Asian Championship Presented by Summit Natural Drinking Water, which unwraps Sunday at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca and Kim Chiu have signed up in the individual competition while Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero and coach Al Gonzales will vie in the Classic distance (relay) and Sitti Navarro and Joey Ramirez are entered in the Short distance (relay) of the premier run-bike-run event organized by F&F International Events Group.

Their presence will not only add glamour and class to the event but also provide the competitive spirit that has marked their stints in a number of endurance events that they had competed in as part of their healthy lifestyle.

They will be among the 1,127 participants set to compete in the event also held to help produce world class Filipino duathletes.

Meanwhile, Aussies Thomas Bruins and Matt Smith, along with Malaysians Ziq Junaidy and Jason Loh banner the centerpiece Elite division with John Chicano, Joey delos Reyes and Cipriane Topia leading the local challenge.

Chicano, delos Reyes and Topia placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in last year’s staging of the event, also a qualifier for the next Powerman World Championships.

Japanese Airi Sawada and Alexandra McDougall, also from Australia, loom as the duathletes to beat in the women’s Elite side.

Events on tap are the premier Powerman Classic (10km run, 60km bike and 10km run), the Powerman Short (5km run, 30km bike and 5km run) and the Powerteens set on smooth, wide roads of Clark with the course offering scenic views of SCTEx.

Presented by Summit Natural Drinking Water, the event is backed by Clark Freeport Zone and SCTEx as Official Venue Partners, Cobra Energy Drink as Official Energy Drink, Official Sports Nutrition Partner Unilab ActiveHealth, Official Timing Partner Garmin, Official Footwear Partner Skechers Performance, and Event Partners Seafood Island Restaurant, Hammer Nutrition, 2XU, Dan’s Endurance, Cycles & Brew by Hubble, Starbucks Coffee, Pace Prehab and Recovery, WattUp Cycling, Hotel Stotsenberg, Lohas Hotel, and Fontana Leisure Park.

For details, visit www.powerman.ph and follow @powermanph on social media or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and twitter @powermanph official hashtags: #NoManNoPower, #PowermanPH, #PowermanPHPresentedBySummit.