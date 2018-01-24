Celine Dion bags make Asian debut

Five-time Grammy Award and 12-time Music Awards winner Celine Dion is a household name across the globe what with her monstrous hits “My Heart Will Go On” (from the blockbuster “Titanic”), “To Love You More,” “Because You Loved Me,” “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” “The Power of Love,” “All By Myself” and “The Prayer” with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, among an impressive discography.

Unless one has been living under the proverbial rock, one has certainly heard a Celine Dion hit or even know it by heart. In all probability, however, only a small percentage should know that the Canadian singer has also spawned a fashion line.

It was in 2016 when Dion declared on a TV show that she was interested in going into the fashion business. Being who she is, the singing superstar immediately got a call from Canada’s The Bugatti Group for a partnership to create a collection of handbags, luggage and other fashion accessories under an eponymous label. Not long after, the Celine Dion brand was officially launched in Las Vegas.

The following year, Bugatti wasted no time in branching out, appointing Innee-Sedona International Ltd. of Hong Kong as the sole Asia-Pacific distributor of products from the brand curated by Dion herself. Finding a perfect venue for the launch, they agreed to do so at this year’s Hong Kong Fashion Fall/Winter Week (HKFW), which successfully took place on January 15 to 18.

Happily for the stylish and sta­tuesque hitmaker, the regional launch of her accessories line saw many interested buyers from Mainland China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea and the Philippines, all proposing to be exclusive distributors in their respective countries.

“Each of the bags bears the image of Celine’s actual recording voice waves. It’s the brand DNA. The logo signifies ‘The Voice of Power, Style and Passion’,” Innee-Sedona managing director Jennifer Chan told The Manila Times in a sit-down interview on Day 2 of the four-day exhibit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, upon the invitation of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Since Celine Dion’s launch in 2017, sales have already hit the $10 million-mark. As for prospects in the Asia-Pacific region, Chan related how an Australian buyer had just placed a trial order worth $3,000, while others sought their help to contact the singer in the hopes of developing new clothing lines and other accessories for the brand, with their respective markets in mind.

Chan, alongside business partner Gary Gardner, further said that Celine Dion products should be hit wherever they go.

“It is affordable luxury ranging from $68 to $799 only,” she elaborated.

Besides the signature handbags, luggage and small leather accessories, the singer’s brand will soon include lipstick, skincare, homecare, jewellery and shoes for women, and a children’s apparel line.

Incidentally, Dion is due in Manila as part of “Celine Dion Live 2018 Tour” on July 19 at the MOA Arena. Exciting fans this side of the world, she thoughtfully apologized she previously cancelled a concert in 2014 as her husband-manager Rene Angelil was then very sick at that time and she wanted to be by his side. Angelil died of cancer on January 14, 2016, with Dion’s brother succumbing to the same illness two days later.