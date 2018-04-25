Cellphone sa loob ng bangko

IT all began in 2014 alongside the boom in usage and sophistication of mobile devices. The ‘cellphone’ as we called them then, were starting to have excellent picture and motion recording capabilities and just like everything else good in this life, it didn’t take long for some misguided soul or criminal mind to use it for nefarious purposes. Expecting such a thing, a bill prohibiting the use of cellular mobile phones in banks was filed in Congress with the intent to prevent the use of such devices for being instruments in the commission of a crime which obviously, for this proposed law, involved robberies and holdups.

The proposed bill didn’t see the light of day but thanks to the efforts of the Republic of Makati, an ordinance was enacted in its place with the same purpose in mind. You can’t use your cellular mobile phones for whatever purpose while inside any bank except if you are a doctor, a member of a law enforcement agency or any entity that needs to provide emergency services. This eventually caught on with the other cities and municipalities and is now standard fare with any bank. If any of the security guards sees you fidgeting with your phone, they will ask you to turn it off or put it away. There were times when I was even asked to turn off my iPod despite pleading that it is not a cellphone and I was just trying to pass away the time because the queue was so long!

I guess they kind of envisioned that criminals would at least need to exert more effort to ‘case the establishment’ if they did not have these gadgets to help them. Someone would have to memorize where the closed-circuit cameras are placed, when the vault is opened, where the tellers and the managers are located along with the other details necessary to pull off a successful bank heist. Increase the difficulty level, so to speak. But there is just one question: Haven’t bank robberies been successfully perpetrated even before the advent of mobile devices? There was, and is still is the good old reliable pen and paper that you can jot down notes on (unless they ban you from writing) and of course who can beat a person who just really has a good memory.

As I was mulling over this, several other amusing regulations that have been proposed or enacted come to mind and I thought we all could be a good sport and indulge in some of them.

Remember the banning of hammer or mallets in malls as an aftermath of a jewelry store robbery where these seemingly harmless tools of the carpenter or construction worker were used? I remember thinking and following the same logic that could use that same tool to assassinate someone. Nothing like a straight-up bloody blunt force trauma to the head of a corrupt politician or official who is doing his or her regular shopping spree using taxpayer’s money or that good-for-nothing purveyor of fake news social media personality scum. I could also, if I feel like it – depending on my mood, the alignment of the planets and what’s playing on my iPod—would want to cause mischief to the grocery=shopping public and probably smash a couple of watermelons in the fruit section. “Hala! Wala na kayong malamig na pakwan for dessert! Mainit pa naman ang panahon, sarap nun. Now that would be a disaster indeed.

I also, wonder if there are statistics that would prove the ordinance that prevents two men riding together reduces the amount of motorcycle-driven crimes. I could be wrong, but I could also be a regular card-carrying member of the LGBT community and just honest to goodness want to ride in the security and comfort of my macho Papa Labs. Right now, only parents with children and straight couples are allowed to ride in together. Diskriminasyon! I could however, opt for a wig, makeup and dress in drag – I guess that’s a consolation. Hmm.

So, today after four years since that ordinance to which mobile technology have probably already increased a hundred-fold from the ‘cellphones,’ does anybody think or feel that this ordinance is dated, irrelevant, and just outright useless?

Mobile devices are now more than just a communication tool, a camera, a music or gaming platform. In this day and age, it is as ubiquitous as your wallet. You have your notes there, your credentials, all of the information necessary to go through the daily hustle and bustle of life. In fact, you can even use your phone in the bank when filling out forms – if they hassle you about it you can always snap back and say “the account number is in here” and lo and behold, they would let you.

As for recording the bank’s physical and operational details, everybody already knows that the otherwise harmless items like pens, watches, and eyeglasses can all be fitted with miniature cameras that are virtually undetectable. One thing that is right with the ordinance though is the one which prohibits you from taking voice calls inside bank premises. It is only polite to do that outside anyways.

Even then, I thought it was a stupid rule and now even more so today.

Go away and leave me in peace. #12 pa lang, #28 pa ako, malapit na madurog yung Nexus.