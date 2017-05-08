Celta Vigo beaten again

MADRID: Celta Vigo’s collapse in form continued as a much-changed side was swept away 3-0 by an on fire Malaga on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Ahead of Celta’s trip to Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semifinals, coach Eduardo Berizzo made nine changes from the side that lost Thursday’s first leg 1-0.

And again the Galicians lack of strength in depth showed as goals from Javier Ontiveros, Recio and Sandro Ramirez condemned Celta to a sixth league defeat in seven games.

Malaga, by contrast, have now won six of their last seven to leapfrog Celta into 11th.

Earlier, highly sought after left-back Theo Hernandez registered his first professional goal with a stunning strike to hand Alaves a 1-0 Basque derby win over Athletic Bilbao.

Hernandez is on loan till the end of the season from Atletico Madrid, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are among a host of suitors ready to pay his 24 million euro buyout clause.

Valencia thrashed already relegated Osasuna 4-1 with Argentine international defender Ezequiel Garay scoring twice.

Deportivo la Coruna failed to guarantee their survival in the top flight for next season as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Espanyol to remain five points above the drop zone.

