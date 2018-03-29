Cement imports pass quality tests

All shipments of imported cement have passed the tests of laboratories accredited by its Bureau of Product Standards (BPS), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Wednesday.

According to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the shipments were found compliant with the standards set by the revised DTI Department Administrative Order 17-06, series of 2017.

The department issued the order after President Duterte mandated it to protect consumers’ interests and ensure that cement imports are safe and of high quality.

“This (order) is also in support of the aggressive infrastructure program that the Duterte administration is pushing for, where [the]supply of quality cement will also be assured…to stabilize cement prices,” Lopez said.

Since the order’s implementation last November, 167 shipments of cement totaling 1.934 metric tons arrived in the country. Thirty-two traders and manufacturers are responsible for the imports.

Of the 167, 24 underwent pre-shipment tests in their respective countries and subsequently passed post-shipment tests.

Cement prices remain stable, with P212 per bag last December dropping to P205 in February.

Lopez’s statement came after local cement players and other stakeholders urged the government to include both pre-shipment and post-shipment tests for cement and steel.

This came amid reports that substandard versions of these products have entered the local market.