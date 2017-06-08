Cemex bullish on growth amid ‘Build, Build, Build’

LISTED company Cemex Holdings Philippines is bullish about its growth prospects amid hopes of being contracted to supply for infrastructure projects under the government’s Build, Build, Build program.

“We are all hopeful. The numbers (of projects) are very impressive,” Paul Arcenas, Cemex vice president for communications, marketing and investor relations, told reporters on Wednesday following the company’s shareholders meeting in Makati.

According to Arcenas, Cemex Philippines is in discussions now with two private entities that may contract them for public-private partnership projects.

They have also presented building solutions to different government departments, said Chito Maniago, Cemex Philippines director for corporate communications and public affairs.

“We are fully supportive of the Build, Build, Build program of President (Rodrigo) Duterte. In fact we have presented several building solutions to several cabinet secretaries,” Maniago said.

However, Cemex officials refused to disclose the specific entities they are in discussions with and the projects they plan to bid for.

The company will expand its capacity with the completion of a new integrated cement production line in 2019, which will double the capacity of its subsidiary, Solid Cement Corp., from 1.5 million tons to 3 million tons.

Cemex Philippines currently has 2000 active customers, Arcenas said.

The company has set a P2.1-billion capital expenditure for this year, according to Arcenas.